Era Swap (ES) Trading Down 30% Over Last Week

Era Swap (ES) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $35,939.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Era Swap has traded 30% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005418 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,461.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00062407 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011191 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005416 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00063588 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Era Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

