Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.35

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 27706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

Eskay Mining Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$243.10 million and a P/E ratio of -8.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

