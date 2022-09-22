Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $295.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.18.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $247.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.35. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $247.61 and a 1-year high of $363.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $721,012,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 400,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,868 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,981,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,594,000 after acquiring an additional 258,581 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

