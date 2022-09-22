ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Buys 1,364 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 89,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $182.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.24.

