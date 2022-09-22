ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

