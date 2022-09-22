ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL – Get Rating) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 26,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 20,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL – Get Rating) by 311.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 4.06% of ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.