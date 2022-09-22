ETHPad Trading Down 7.9% This Week (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, ETHPad has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ETHPad has a total market capitalization of $626,055.80 and approximately $8,759.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPad coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ETHPad

ETHPad launched on August 1st, 2021. ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ETHPad is ethpad.network.

ETHPad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHPad is a decentralized & deflationary IDO platform inspired by EIP-1559 on Ethereum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

