Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.34 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

