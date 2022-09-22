Evercore ISI Cuts National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $58.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NSA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.17.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NSA opened at $44.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 604,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,449 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.