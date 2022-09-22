EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Insider Sells $116,305.00 in Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $116,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,074.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darren Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $117,075.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $808,500.00.

EVO Payments Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVOP remained flat at $33.25 on Wednesday. 688,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $33.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97.

Institutional Trading of EVO Payments

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.59 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in EVO Payments by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVOP. Truist Financial lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Northcoast Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

