Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) to Underperform

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €43.50 ($44.39) price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($44.90) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($65.31) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €56.00 ($57.14) to €47.00 ($47.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.92.

HeidelbergCement Trading Down 2.8 %

HDELY stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

