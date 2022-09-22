ExclusiveCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $57.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $50,871.21 and approximately $57.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.