eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.96

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 7737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

eXp World Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $768,808,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $878,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,644,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,708,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $768,808,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,424 in the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,774,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,925,000 after acquiring an additional 143,551 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,349,000 after buying an additional 599,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 114.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 881,750 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $52,988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,914,000 after acquiring an additional 99,647 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Articles

