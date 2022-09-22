Expanse 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $379.00 (EXP)

Expanse (EXP) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, Expanse has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $181,974.12 and $379.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Expanse

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion.”

