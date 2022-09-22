Express (NYSE:EXPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.22–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Express Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 28,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,201. Express has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. The stock has a market cap of $76.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Express had a negative return on equity of 440.33% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Express will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Express

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Express by 201.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Express by 61.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Express during the second quarter worth about $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Express during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Express by 183.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 446,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

