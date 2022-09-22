Fanspel Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $12,383.44 (FAN)

Fanspel (FAN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Fanspel has a market capitalization of $12,383.44 and approximately $14,230.00 worth of Fanspel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fanspel has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fanspel coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,396.30 or 0.99951447 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007519 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004803 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00059378 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010645 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005705 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00063798 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001950 BTC.
Fanspel Coin Profile
FAN is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2021. Fanspel’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,476 coins. The Reddit community for Fanspel is https://reddit.com/r/Fanspelofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fanspel’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Fanspel Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanspel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fanspel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fanspel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Fanspel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fanspel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.