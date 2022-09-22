FansTime Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (FTI)

FansTime (FTI) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $176,101.85 and $1.62 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is www.fanstime.org/english.html. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

