FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) Stock Price Up 3.5%

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.03 and last traded at $13.85. 12,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,559,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.
FaZe Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53.
FaZe Company Profile
FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments.
