Fearnley Fonds Initiates Coverage on Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF)

Research analysts at Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CADLF. Pareto Securities raised Cadeler A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cadeler A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Cadeler A/S Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CADLF opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Cadeler A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98.
About Cadeler A/S
Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cadeler A/S (CADLF)
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.