Fearnley Fonds Initiates Coverage on Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF)

Research analysts at Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CADLF. Pareto Securities raised Cadeler A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cadeler A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cadeler A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CADLF opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Cadeler A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

