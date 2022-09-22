Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $91.80

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $91.80 and last traded at $91.80, with a volume of 464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FRT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.33.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

