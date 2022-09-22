Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 146 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $889,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 100,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,117,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $349.81 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.95. The company has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

