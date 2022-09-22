Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $13.25 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $13,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,069,000 after acquiring an additional 387,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $189,152,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $232,613,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $101.70 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

