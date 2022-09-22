Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $16.42 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $295,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $212.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

