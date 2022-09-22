Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $40.72 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $40,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Analog Devices by 132.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $148.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.53.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

