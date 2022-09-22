Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,543 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $23,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 42.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $108.79 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $108.75 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.71.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

