Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,062 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Boston Properties worth $20,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

Boston Properties Stock Down 2.6 %

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $77.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.66. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.44 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.