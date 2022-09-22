Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.13

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 22398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRRVY. Citigroup upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ferrovial from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ferrovial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ferrovial from €29.00 ($29.59) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrovial from €27.40 ($27.96) to €28.30 ($28.88) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Ferrovial Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

Further Reading

