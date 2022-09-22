Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of FNF stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.34. 71,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,002. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

