Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives $45.47 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

