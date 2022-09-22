Financial Review: PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) versus MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.5% of PropertyGuru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PropertyGuru and MGT Capital Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru $75.96 million 9.51 -$138.97 million N/A N/A MGT Capital Investments $880,000.00 6.88 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

MGT Capital Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PropertyGuru.

PropertyGuru has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.66, indicating that its share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PropertyGuru and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru N/A -34.08% -21.42% MGT Capital Investments -197.77% -326.62% -74.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PropertyGuru and MGT Capital Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru 0 1 2 0 2.67 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

PropertyGuru presently has a consensus target price of $7.95, indicating a potential upside of 77.46%. Given PropertyGuru’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PropertyGuru is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

PropertyGuru beats MGT Capital Investments on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc., a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned 430 Antminer S17 pro bitcoin miners, as well as 35 Antminer S19 pro miners. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

