First Bancorp Inc ME Acquires Shares of 3,745 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,903,000 after buying an additional 22,233 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,142. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $175.69 and a one year high of $210.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.60 and a 200 day moving average of $191.76.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

