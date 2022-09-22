First Bancorp Inc ME Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,444 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.0% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,723,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

ABT stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.67. 368,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,933,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.62 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.20 and a 200-day moving average of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.