First Bancorp Inc ME Makes New $161,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,435 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.86. 3,234,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,700,032. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

