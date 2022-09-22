First Bancorp Inc ME Purchases 3,655 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.66. 687,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,963,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. UBS Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

