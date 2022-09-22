First Bancorp Inc ME Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Walmart were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.1% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,477,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 30,756 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.63. 158,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,775. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.19. The firm has a market cap of $362.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,142,416 shares of company stock worth $295,973,941. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

