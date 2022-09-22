First Bancorp Inc ME Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

First Bancorp Inc ME cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOOG stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.38. 24,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,792. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.40. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $208.10 and a 1 year high of $306.64.

