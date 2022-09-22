First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Announces Dividend of $0.45

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.42.
First Farmers Financial Price Performance
FFMR stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. First Farmers Financial has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23.
First Farmers Financial Company Profile
