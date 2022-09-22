First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,013 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.9% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after buying an additional 185,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.27. 440,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.81 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.38 and a 200 day moving average of $405.52.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.92.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

