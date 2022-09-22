First Tin (LON:1SN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.00

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.14), with a volume of 216144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.63 ($0.15).

The firm has a market capitalization of £31.86 million and a P/E ratio of -12.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.30.

First Tin Plc operates as an exploration and development group focused on tin and associated metals in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

