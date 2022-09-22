First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 17th

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:FPF opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

In related news, insider Scott T. Fleming purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $135,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 96,306 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

