First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Stock Price Down 1.4%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.74 and last traded at $85.84. 27,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 35,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.07.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average of $91.76.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Featured Stories
