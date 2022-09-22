First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Stock Price Down 1.4%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.74 and last traded at $85.84. 27,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 35,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.07.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average of $91.76.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNX. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1,476.5% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 933.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

