Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.92

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 331403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.52 and a quick ratio of 10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Fisker had a negative net margin of 610,674.38% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 312,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.