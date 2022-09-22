Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Analysts at Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIVN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN stock opened at $79.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.29. Five9 has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $395,626.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 120,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $395,626.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 120,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,822,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,642,927. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

