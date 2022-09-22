Flamingo (FLM) Market Cap Reaches $32.19 Million

Flamingo (FLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $32.19 million and $8.82 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00128209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.00526640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00896421 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

FLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance.

Buying and Selling Flamingo

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation.The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

