FMC (NYSE:FMC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

FMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.70. The stock had a trading volume of 672,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,181. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC has a one year low of $87.42 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in FMC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in FMC by 12.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in FMC by 37.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 146,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 39,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

