FolgoryUSD Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (USDF)

FolgoryUSD (USDF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One FolgoryUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FolgoryUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. FolgoryUSD has a total market cap of $45.02 million and approximately $430,009.00 worth of FolgoryUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FolgoryUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,050.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00060471 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005775 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005250 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00064292 BTC.

FolgoryUSD Coin Profile

FolgoryUSD is a coin. FolgoryUSD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. FolgoryUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@folgory/folgory-exchange-and-merchant-tool-1a013043f56a. FolgoryUSD’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1. FolgoryUSD’s official website is folgory.com.

Buying and Selling FolgoryUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a brand of Hashfort OU, a company licensed and regulated in Europe for exchange services and cryptocurrency wallets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolgoryUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolgoryUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FolgoryUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FolgoryUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FolgoryUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.