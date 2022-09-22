Ford Financial Group LLC Acquires 28,316 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,316 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 132,914,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029,675 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 504,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after buying an additional 101,032 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 214,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,441 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 200,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 40,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1,414.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 150,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

