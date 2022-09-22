Ford Financial Group LLC Buys 37,044 Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,044 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Total Return Fund makes up 1.1% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC owned about 0.84% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 40,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 24.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRF stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.78%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

