Ford Financial Group LLC Purchases 17,585 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,585 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHY. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 566,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 403,162 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPHY opened at $22.46 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68.

