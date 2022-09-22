Ford Financial Group LLC Sells 2,790 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ford Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $704,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 60,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,837 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $109.98 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.58.

